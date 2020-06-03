Three people have been arrested on charges of drug trafficking following a weekend traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Somerset County.
Early Sunday morning, Maine State Police pulled over a gray Nissan Sentra for speeding near exit 132 Northbound on Interstate 95 in Fairfield. In the car were Leandro Grimas, 22, of Somerset County, Thania Mejia, 21, of East Tremont, New York, and Semi Anderson, 29, of Westerly, Rhode Island, police said.
After stopping the car, authorities searched the vehicle with a police dog and allege they found 54 grams of crack cocaine and 30 grams of heroin hidden behind the car’s air-box filter.
Grimas, Mejia and Anderson were arrested on two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs. The three are being held at the Somerset County Jail in East Madison.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Police charge 3 with drug trafficking after traffic stop on I-95 in Fairfield
-
Auto Racing
Formula One says racing will continue even if a driver tests positive for coronavirus
-
Sports
Source: NBA to present players with plan on Thursday to restart season
-
Local & State
Police say Maine man in arson case paddled canoe with items for fire
-
Nation & World
Pentagon chief breaks with Trump, opposes using military for protests