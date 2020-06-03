Three people have been arrested on charges of drug trafficking following a weekend traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Somerset County.

Early Sunday morning, Maine State Police pulled over a gray Nissan Sentra for speeding near exit 132 Northbound on Interstate 95 in Fairfield. In the car were Leandro Grimas, 22, of Somerset County, Thania Mejia, 21, of East Tremont, New York, and Semi Anderson, 29, of Westerly, Rhode Island, police said.

After stopping the car, authorities searched the vehicle with a police dog and allege they found 54 grams of crack cocaine and 30 grams of heroin hidden behind the car’s air-box filter.

Grimas, Mejia and Anderson were arrested on two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs. The three are being held at the Somerset County Jail in East Madison.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: