BEREA, Ky. — David Andrejsin of Pittsfield has been named to the 2020 spring dean’s list at Berea College.

A student is named to the dean’s list who achieves a grade point average of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

filed under:
college news, pittsfield maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles