BEREA, Ky. — David Andrejsin of Pittsfield has been named to the 2020 spring dean’s list at Berea College.
A student is named to the dean’s list who achieves a grade point average of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
