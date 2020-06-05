BURLINGTON, Vt. — Five local students have been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at University of Vermont.
Honorees include Emily Robbins of Bowdoin, Sarah Cooper of Dresden, Kailey Bell of Palmyra, John Evans of Waterville and Sally Granholm of Winslow.
Students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
David Andrejsin makes Berea College dean’s list
-
Community
Chesterville meeting house bell tower project completed
-
Community
Kaitlin Dixon named to Davis & Elkis College president’s list
-
Community
Jenson named to University of Utah dean’s list
-
Community
Lindsey Greenleaf inducted into Tau Beta Pi National Honor Society