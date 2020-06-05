BURLINGTON, Vt. — Five local students have been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at University of Vermont.

Honorees include Emily Robbins of Bowdoin, Sarah Cooper of Dresden, Kailey Bell of Palmyra, John Evans of Waterville and Sally Granholm of Winslow.

Students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

