PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Four local students have been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at Plymouth State University.

They are Sarah Bobrowski and Drake Goupil, both of Greene, Ariana Wiles of Manchester and Mattea Powers of Skowhegan.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the spring semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

