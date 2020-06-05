BOSTON — Four local residents have graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology.
They include Casey Clement of Monmouth, Kaitlyn Darveau of South China, and Matthew Sekerak and Zachary Steele, both of Winthrop.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the University celebrated its 2020 spring commencement on April 25 with a special virtual toast in honor of the graduating students.
