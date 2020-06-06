POTSDAM, N.Y. — The following local students have been named Presidential Scholars for the 2020 spring semester at Clarkson University.
Dakota Bragg of Anson is a senior majoring in civil engineering.
Elspeth Taylor of Pittsfield is a junior majoring in biomolecular science.
Connor Firth of Vienna is a senior majoring in aeronautical engineering.
Cameron Palmer of Winthrop is freshman majoring in computer engineering.
Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.
