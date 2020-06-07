Bangor police arrested a man from Dixmont following a shooting early Sunday morning at a motel on Hammond Street.

Benjamin Bowman, 24, was charged with elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a firearm when he was taken into custody around 11 a.m. Sunday. The shooting took place around 2:30 a.m.

Bangor police allege that Bowman got into an altercation with another man at the Motel 6 on Hammond Street before shooting and wounding the man. The victim was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The man’s identity was not released.

