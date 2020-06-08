WATERVILLE — An adult man found shot on College Avenue Saturday died Monday morning as state and local police were continuing to investigate the shooting and no one had yet been arrested.

Waterville police Chief Joseph Massey said Monday that officers were called to Home Place Inn at 150 College Ave. at 11:05 a.m. Saturday and the shooting victim was taken to Maine General’s Thayer Center for Health in Waterville before being taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

“The victim from Saturday’s shooting died earlier this morning,” Massey said. “The only other thing I can tell you is, detectives continue to aggressively work the case and that’s where we’re at.”

Related Waterville and Maine State police investigating shooting on College Avenue late Saturday morning

He confirmed no one has been arrested in connection with the case. Asked if police know who is responsible for the shooting, he said he did not know, nor did he know if the victim died at Maine Medical.

He also would not say how many times the man was shot or what his injuries were.

“I just have no more information at this time …,” he said.

Home Place Inn is a complex of rental units located off College Avenue, between Crescent and Highwood streets.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Waterville and Maine State police investigating shooting on College Avenue late Saturday morning

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: