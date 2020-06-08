Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Monday will “unveil the administration’s proposal to protect the health and safety of Maine people and visitors during this tourism season,” according to a press advisory.

Mills will be joined at a 2 p.m. press conference by Maine Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson, Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported 18 new cases Monday, the lowest one-day total since May 12, and no new deaths. Since mid-March, there have been 2,588 confirmed and probable cases — 598 of which are active — and 99 deaths related to COVID-19.

Over the last 10 days, the number of new cases per day has averaged 36.2, which is down from an average of 48.5 cases over the previous 10-day period.

As Maine continues to reopen for business, out-of-state visitors are still subject to a requirement that they quarantine for 14 days after entering the state. But it’s not clear how well visitors are complying with the quarantine, and enforcement has been a concern. The Mills administration has said it is exploring alternatives that would be more workable without raising public health risks.

Officials are cautiously hopeful about statistics tracking the pandemic’s spread. Seven-day averages of daily new cases have fallen, as have positive testing rates for COVID-19. Maine Medical Center in Portland has seen a dramatic decrease in COVID-19 patients, too, though many other hospitals statewide have remained flat in terms of coronavirus admissions.

Concerns remain, though. Several states that reopened sooner than Maine, including California, Texas and Florida, have all seen rising case numbers in recent days, according to the COVID-19 Tracking Project.

There also are questions about whether the sustained protests that have taken place across the country, including in several Maine communities, could lead to more spread of the virus. The protests, which began in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, are likely to continue as calls to address systemic racism and police conduct grow louder.

It’s more likely that any current upticks are related to economies reopening rather than the protests given the incubation time of the virus and the average amount of time it takes for someone to develop symptom and get tested.

This story will be updated

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: