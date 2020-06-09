FARMINGTON — Come July, beer lovers will have a new place to enjoy their favorite drink.

Selectmen on Tuesday night approved a new liquor license for Sandy Hill Farm LLC, doing business as The Farmhouse Beer Garden, 926 Farmington Falls Road.

Owner Keeley Valverde said she is excited.

“It’s a weird time obviously. The COVID-19 is a super strange time to start a new business,” she said. “I wanted to do this prior to COVID, had already gotten verbal approval before everything happened. I figured I’m just going to move ahead.”

A lot of work has been done outside, Valverde said.

“I think it’s going to be a nice addition to the town. Farmington needs to have some nice places to be outside, have a beer. Right now, the timing is very appropriate,” she said. “The views are gorgeous. People can sit down and enjoy the fire pits.

The Farmhouse Beer Garden plans to open in July and will serve local beer, pizza, ice cream and offer takeout.

Selectman Stephan Bunker asked about certification and server training.

People will be carded, Valverde said. She said her father will be helping her, and she had a liquor license in Pennsylvania.

“It’s more a family experience I’m going for,” she said.

