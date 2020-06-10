About 250 people marched in Cape Elizabeth on Wednesday evening to support the Black Lives Matter movement and protest police violence against Americans of color.

The group, which was mostly teenagers and young adults, rallied at Cape Elizabeth High School and marched to the town’s police station.

Police blocked off a stretch of Route 77 to traffic to allow the protesters to march and lie in the street in memory of George Floyd, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis after being pinned to the ground by a police officer for almost nine minutes.

The group chanted “Black Lives Matter,” “Hands up – don’t shoot” and other slogans as they marched.

