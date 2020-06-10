Murcielago Photo by Matt Robbins

Murcielago will perform a virtual concert at 8 p.m. Friday, June 12. The concert can be seen at facebook.com/statetheatreportland.
The hard rock band from Portland will take the stage at an empty State Theatre and cranking out tunes from their 2014 self-titled album along with their latest single, “The Highest Low,” released in January.

Show them a little love by kicking in some dough when donation links are shared during the performance.

