Regional School Unit 74, which includes the towns of Anson, North Anson, Solon, Embden and New Portland, partners with Maine Department of Education Child Nutrition to sponsor a Summer Food Service Program funded by the United States Department of Agriculture, according to a news release from Linda Durland,

administrative assistant to superintendent.

This summer, as many programs have been canceled, meals will be provided to parents, guardians or children at curbside pickup locations only. Summer meals will be offered Tuesdays and Thursdays only through July 30. Two breakfasts and two lunches will be provided on each day of service.

Locations and times include:

• Carrabec Community School, North Anson, 9-9:30 a.m.;

• Garret Schenck Elementary, Anson, 9-9:30 a.m.;

• New Portland Fire Station, New Portland, 9-9:30 a.m.; and

• Solon Elementary, Solon, 9-9:30 a.m.

Any child 18 years of age or younger can receive meals at no charge.

For questions regarding RSU 74’s Summer Food Service Program call 207-635-2727, ext. 5 and for more locations text “summer meals “ to 97779 or call 211.

