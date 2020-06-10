The Winslow/Waterville Summer Meals Program for Kids is available for free to all children 18 and younger. There are no forms to fill out and no questions asked.

There are many sites sponsored by schools and local organizations throughout the state where children can get a healthy lunch at no cost. You don’t have to be a resident in the towns where these meals are offered.

The program will be offered Monday through Friday through Aug. 14. Saturday meals will be delivered with Friday meals.

BREAKFAST & LUNCH MEALS AVAILABLE:

WINSLOW SITES

• Winslow Elementary School, 285 Benton Ave., 9-11 a.m.

• Norton Street Playground, 9:30-9:45 a.m.

• Halifax Street Playground, 9:50-10:10 a.m.

• Bellevue Street Park, 10:15-10:30 a.m.

• Clinton Avenue Playground, 10:35-11 a.m.

IN VASSALBORO

• Vassalboro Community School, 1116 Webber Pond Road, 9-9:20 a.m.

WATERVILLE SITES

• George J. Mitchell School, 58 Drummond Ave., 9-11 a.m.

• Armory Road Housing, 9-9:20 a.m.

• Village Green, 9-9:20 a.m.

• Maine Children’s Home, 93 Silver St., 9:30-9:45 a.m.

• Chaplain Street Playground, 9:30-9:45 a.m.

• North Street Playground, 9:50-10:05 a.m.

• South End Teen Center, 5 Libby Court, 9:50-10:05 a.m.

• Home Place Housing, 10:10-10:25 a.m.

• Western Avenue Play Area, 10:30-11 a.m.

For more information, contact John Hersey, Food Service Director — Child Nutrition for Vassalboro, Waterville and Winslow Schools, at 207-873-2751, ext. 4788 or [email protected].

