About 5,400 Mainers filed for unemployment last week, a sharp drop in the number of people seeking jobless benefits.
The Maine Department of Labor reported that 6,700 new federal and state unemployment claims were filed in Maine last week, the lowest number of new claims since the pandemic triggered mass layoffs three months ago.
Last week’s initial claims are about a third lower than the number of people filing for unemployment in the last week of May.
The labor department received 3,700 claims for federal unemployment assistance and 3,000 claims for state benefits. Some of the claims are duplicates because of overlap between traditional state unemployment insurance and federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance available to those ineligible for state benefits.
The department has said that surging unemployment claims in recent weeks may have been the product of organized fraud using stolen personal identification. About 12,000 initial claims and 16,800 weekly certifications have been identified as fraudulent and cancelled as of May 30, it said. Workers need to file a weekly claim to continue receiving jobless benefits.
Three months after the crisis started, Maine workers continue reporting problems using the state’s online claims system and an inability to reach anyone at the department by phone or email to answer questions about their claims.
Last week Mainers filed 77,000 weekly claims for state unemployment and 23,300 weekly claims for federal assistance.
This story will be updated.
