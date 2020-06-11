A Palmyra man has been arrested and charged with having unlawful sexual contact with a minor, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Cowan, 31, was arrested June 5 after the Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Racean Wood responded May 15 to a report that a juvenile had been sexually assaulted.

Wood’s investigation found an assault had possibly taken place in Madison, according to officials. Wood’s report was forwarded to the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, where it was assigned to Detective Jeremy Leal.

Leal’s investigation found evidence the alleged sexual assault had occurred between January and May, and the detective obtained a warrant for Cowan’s arrest.

Deputy Toby Blodgett arrested Cowan, according to information provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

Cowan was taken to the Somerset County Jail in East Madison, where he posted $500 bail. He was released with conditions he have no contact with the alleged victim, the alleged victim’s immediate family or anyone younger than 18.

