DAMARISCOTTA — The Lincoln County Democratic Committee’s biennial Frances Perkins Award Dinner honoring Sheriff Todd Brackett’s career in law enforcement was held online May 16, according to a news release from event organizer Geoff Bates.

The evening’s program included testimonials from Gov. Janet Mills, Maine’s Commissioner of Corrections Randall Liberty, Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry, District Attorney Natasha Irving, and Maine Primary Care Policy Program Manager Marge Kilkelly, among others, as well as a performance by local singer-songwriter John Schindler.

In addition to the funds raised in honor of Bracket to support the committee’s 2020 campaign efforts to organize volunteers and communicate with voters in support of Democratic candidates, the event raised more than $3,000 that has been distributed to five local restaurants.

“We’ve never done anything like this before and are very appreciative of the support we received. Fundraising in the age of coronavirus is certainly quite challenging and we are very pleased to also be able to offer direct financial support to small businesses at such a crucial moment in our state’s recovery from the pandemic,” said Bates in the release.

“I personally know and respect Todd for his work ensuring people with substance use disorders receive treatment,” said Chris Johnson, chairman of LCDC and the evening’s master of ceremonies,” and through this event I learned of many other achievements and positive influences, large and small, through the stories of live and video recorded speakers. The accolades that rolled in from folks at different levels of our community and state administration were impressive.”

The evening’s program concluded with the virtual presentation of the Frances Perkins Award by committee stalwart Betsy Wooster and a sincere thank you from Brackett.

To see highlight videos of the event, visit lincolncountydemocrats.com/2020fpa.

