An Augusta man has been arrested on an arson charge stemming from an incident in which he’s accused of setting fire to a fuel pump at an Augusta convenience store in May.

Brian Dyer, 30, of Augusta, was arrested around 8 p.m. Thursday at his home on Hicks Road by Augusta police and the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

In May, police issued a request for the public’s help in identifying a suspect captured by a security camera in MD’s Market on Riverside Drive, not far from the Cushnoc Crossing Bridge, also commonly referred to as the third bridge.

Police said a man bought a gasoline additive, lighter fluid and a roll of paper towels at MD’s Market around 12:45 a.m. on May 17. He then tried to light a fuel pump on fire, but the fire went out, causing only minor damage.

The request brought in several tips that result helped the investigation.

Dyer was taken to the Kennebec County jail. He was initially being held on $5,000 cash bail.

