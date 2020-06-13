Bath Iron Works says it’ll present its final contract offer to employees of its largest union on Saturday, after talks went late Friday night without resolution.

Company representatives and members of Machinists Union Local S6 negotiated until 11 p.m. on Friday, which was scheduled to be the last day of talks, Bath Iron Works said in a post on its website Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, the company will make its “last, best and final offer,” which will include wage increases for all employees, the company said.

Union members on Saturday criticized the company’s approach to negotiations, saying Bath Iron Works “never had intentions of coming to an agreement” on the contract.

“Unfortunately, we believe this is just the start of a tough fight,” a statement from Local S6 said.

Starting on Monday, the union will start breaking down the offer’s proposed changes for members to better understand them, the statement said. Union representatives did not say what they might do next – whether that could be further negotiations, a vote on the offer, or even a strike.

A spokesman for Bath Iron Works, David Hench, declined to discuss the negotiations in detail, pointing a reporter to the company’s written statement.

Machinists Union Local S6, which represents 4,300 of the shipyard’s 6,700 employees, has been calling for wage increases and warning that a strike could be on the table.

The current contract was extended until June 21 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which raised tensions between management and employees over whether to keep the facility open as workers tested positive for the virus.

This story will be updated.

