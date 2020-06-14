“Why did I choose this recipe? It’s easy, different, vegetarian, delicious and uses eggplant differently from eggplant Parmesan. People who say they don’t like eggplant like it, my children always loved it, it reheats like a dream, and it is also comforting….anything with spaghetti is comforting.

“I don’t remember where it came from since I have changed it soooo much, and I have been making it at least 30 years.” — Brewer resident BARBARA BEAUREGARD

Tell us what you are cooking Mainers, restaurants around the state are slowly opening up, but some of us are still cooking at home, not yet feeling safe enough to return to group activities and settings. As the seasons change, as you continue to wait out the virus, what are you cooking? Send us your recipe and a simple snapshot of the dish. Let us know where the recipe came from and why you chose to make it now. Send recipes and photos to [email protected] for possible publication and the chance to share dinner virtually until we can get back to sharing it actually.

SPAGHETTI A L’AUBERGINE

1/2 cup oil (yes, use all of it or the eggplant will stick)

1 (1 1/2-pound) eggplant, not peeled, cut in 1-inch cubes



1/2 cup chopped onion (more, if you love onion)



1 clove garlic, minced (more, if you adore garlic)

Big can, like 26 oz., of chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup dry red wine (you can use water)

Fresh parsley, if you have some, just a couple of tablespoons

1 (6-oz.) can tomato paste (if I don’t have any, I eliminate this)

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Fresh mushrooms, sliced, any amount you like

Spaghetti, for serving

Heat the oil in a big pan. When it’s hot, add the eggplant, onion and garlic and cook over medium-high for 5 minutes. Stir in the chopped tomatoes, wine, parsley, tomato paste, salt, sugar, oregano and mushrooms. Break up the tomatoes if the chunks are too big. Reduce the heat, cover the pan and simmer the mixture for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve over spaghetti.

