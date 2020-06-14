Winslow High School has announced its class of 2020 graduates, according to a news release from the school.
Haneen Kawa Ali, Carly Kayla Anderson, Alika Guinevere Andrews, Kathryn Brianna Bailey, Lily Claire Barkdull, Rylee Hunter Batey, Devin Allan Bettencourt, Eric Matthew Booth and Sebastian Lee Bouchard.
Also, Cameron Ryan Brockway, Brandon Charles Campbell, Lydia Jo Carey, Brielle Alexis Carter, Gabriella Hope Chambers, Garrett Michael Choate, Jessey Jaymes Cloutier and Silver Li Clukey.
Also, Abigail Elizabeth Cochran, Brooke Lynn Cochran, Brady James Corson, Camden Christopher Dangler, Alexander Jeffrey Demers, Micah Robert Dickson, Willa Mae Dolley and Katie Elaine Doughty.
Also, Ronan Guy Drummond, Hannah Grace Dugal, Brennan Anthony Dunton, Summer Lynn Eyster, Cloe Tina Fecteau, Sophie-ann Marie Gerry, Isaiah Joseph Gidney and Christopher Allen Girard.
Also, Isaiah Matthew Goldsmith, Hannah Edith-Marie Goodine, Cameron Lawrence Goodwin, Cody Daniel Green, Bryce David Gunzinger and Dawsen Paul Gurski.
Also, Aaron Wayne Harmon, Gabrielle Taylor Hatt, Wyatt Aaron Hood, Landon Laurence Hotham, Jacob Thomas Huesers, Ross David Hughes, Sadie Dawn Irza, Cody Robert Ivey and Savannah Mae Joler.
Also, Caleb Robert Joseph Lagasse, Kaelyn Jessica Lakey, Juliann Marie Lapierre, Nicholas Peter Lemieux, Felicia Ashley Lessard, Alexee Ann Littlefield and Riley Ann Loftus.
Also, James Alan Mason, Ronnie James Mason, Ethan Roland Matthews, Caleb Scott Mills, Christopher James Mills, Brandon Wade Moore and Haylee Elizabeth Moore.
Also, Madison Amelia Morin, Mariah Jean-Elizabeth Morrison, Shaylie Elizabeth Morrison, Gabriel Jon Moumouris, Skylar Jude Nye, Elena Page O’Hara and Wesley Joseph O’Neal.
Also, Chase James Pelkey, Leah Jane Pelotte, Christopher Michael Phair, Madalyn Ann Phillips, Justice Marie Picard, Faith Elizabeth Pomerleau, Colby Hunter Pomeroy, Alexis Lynn Porter and Christopher Michael Poulliot.
Also, Morgan Michelle Presby, Anthony James Proulx, Ashley Faith Quirion, Kristen Lorraine Rancourt, Braden James Rayborn, Miranda Marie Raymond, Zachary Allen Real and Jackson Kenneth Reynolds.
Also, Jenna Elizabeth Rodrigue, Taylor Cora Rodriguez, Cheyne Anthony Salvas, Nevaeh Ane Schuchardt, Carrie Lynn Selwood, Mallory Sheridan, Grace Elizabeth Smith and Austin Thomas Soucy.
Also, Alison Gray Stabins, Bryanna Leigh Stanley, Hannah Marie Stevens, Katherine Anne Stevens, Nicholas Andrew Sweeney and Kaleb Jaimes Thomas.
Also, Sage Mariah Vance, Gage Matthew Vaughan, Austin Joseph Veilleux, Abigail Jean Washburn, William Paul Weiss, Caleb Tully Welsh, Austin Michael Williams and Abigail Lynn Wright.
