WATERVILLE — Former Waterville City Clerk Patti Dubois was in her new job as Augusta’s city clerk about a week Monday when Waterville City Manager Michael Roy announced she will return to her old Waterville job at the end of this month.

Roy announced that surprising news late Monday afternoon in an email to city employees, city councilors and Mayor Nick Isgro.

Roy also announced that Waterville Parks & Recreation Director Matt Skehan will become director of Waterville Public Works Department when Mark Turner retires July 2 from that position.

“I am very pleased to announce two personnel decisions that will both take effect in early July,” Roy said in the 4:09 p.m. email. “First, Patti Dubois has decided to return to work for the city of Waterville. Patti was and will now again be a critical part of our management team. She is dedicated, loyal and recognized as a leader in her field on a statewide basis. We are all happy she will be back.”

Skehan, he said, has accepted Turner’s position.

“Although those will be big shoes to fill, Matt has been with the city for 13 years and is very familiar with the working of the public works department,” Roy said. “He will continue his role as recreation director with Bobbie-Jo Green stepping up to provide additional help with recreation planning and programs.”

Green serves as Waterville’s human resources director and has been recreation coordinator for several years.

“After 14 years, Mark’s last day will be July 2, and it will be sad to see us lose such a conscientious city employee,” Roy said. “As a supervisor, I can tell you that I never had to worry about where Mark was or what he was doing. He was on the scene and always looking to be part of the solution and not the problem. I will miss him and I know the city as a whole will miss him too. Good luck, Mark, and I hope you will take time to hop on your motorcycle and go for a nice long ride.”

Dubois did not immediately return a phone call placed to her cell phone late Monday afternoon. Augusta City Manager William Bridgeo also did not immediately return a call. But contacted by phone, Roy said Dubois plans to remain in the clerk’s position in Augusta to complete her two-week notice to that city before returning to the Waterville position June 29. Asked why she decided to come back to Waterville, he said he thinks the Augusta job was just not the right fit for her.

“I think that the management structure was just very different in Augusta — not better, not worse, but different — and Patti was used to the management structure here in terms of her position on a management level,” Roy said.

When Dubois was chosen for the Augusta position, Bridgeo said she would start at the top of the city’s pay scale for city clerk, treasurer and tax collector, at $94,000 per year. In Waterville, she was paid $78,000 a year and was slated to go up to $82,000 annually on July 1. Roy said Monday that she will receive that same pay, and July 1 increase, as planned.

Augusta had been without a city clerk since the late Barbara Geaghan left after only a few months on the job early this year. Bridgeo said recently that he could not discuss why she left the post.

Dubois was city clerk in Waterville from 2001 to 2004, then left for the city clerk’s job in Bangor which she held from 2004 to 2011, before returning to Waterville in 2011.

Turner’s salary is $84,000 a year and Skehan’s salary as public works director is to be determined, according to Roy. Skehan earns $73,000 annually now as parks and recreation director, he said.

