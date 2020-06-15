AUGUSTA — Officials think the city can better work to end implicit bias, and foster increased diversity and inclusion of all people.

And Augusta may team up with other central Maine municipalities to do so.

While city officials stressed that staff aren’t knowingly biased and area municipalities aren’t doing something wrong, they noted it will take consistent training and effort to overcome structural racism.

Eric Lind, Augusta’s Ward 4 city councilor, proposed in January a goal for the coming year of increased training in diversity and inclusion, to which other councilors agreed. He said the city should focus on ensuring all people be included and treated without bias.

Discussing the topic last week, councilors noted the issue is more timely due to the Black Lives Matter protests spreading across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis.

Susan Robertson, human resources director and assistant city manager, said when Augusta staff members are hired they are informed of the city’s focus on nondiscrimination in employment, and also undergo annual harassment training. She said harassment training does include information on the importance of diversity, but that subject and inclusion should be the focus of more specific regular education.

Robertston said the city should consider having employees take part in that kind of training offered by the Maine Municipal Association.

Additionally, she said, Hallowell City Manager Nate Rudy has floated the idea that central Maine municipalities — including Augusta, Gardiner, Hallowell, Waterville and Winthrop — partner to create a training group focused on diversity and inclusion.

“One of the other things, in terms of training, we have available coming up, potentially, is after all the turmoil in the horrible event that has occurred with Mr. Floyd, (Rudy) made a suggestion it would be good to have some inclusion and diversity training going forward, he suggested a working group,” Robertson told city councilors last week. “If we want to begin to break down what really are years of peoples’ development, as far as how they approach things, and implicit bias and things like that, I do think it needs to be a continuous move and a refresher,… to make a real change.”

Rudy said Monday he has reached out to area municipal leaders and all who’ve responded so far expressed interest in the idea.

“In order to make the type of institutional progress that we’re becoming increasingly aware is necessary for us, not just with police departments but our whole approach to municipal government, is something that takes a concerted effort over time,” Rudy said. “My impression is everyone agrees we need to have this conversation in our respective communities, and look for ways to heal and make progress toward making sure everyone feels welcomed and included.”

“Implicit bias” refers to the attitudes or stereotypes that affect understanding, actions and decisions in an unconscious manner, according to the Ohio State University Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity.

In light of Floyd’s death, as a result of a police officer putting a knee on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, Augusta councilors last week also discussed the police department’s use of force policies.

Police Chief Jared Mills said his department, like others in Maine, follows policies set by the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. He said the policy requires officers to use the least amount of force possible to bring a situation under control or a suspect into custody, and no more.

City councilors praised the department’s officers for what they said was a low-key approach at a recent Black Lives Matter protest in Augusta. City Manager William Bridgeo said complaints about officers using excessive force are rare.

“I don’t remember the last time I was approached by a citizen or council member with a complaint about an excessive use of force on the part of one of our police officers, or that an officer is violent or a bully,” Bridgeo said.

He said the city’s hiring process for police officers seeks to weed out officers who appear to be into the adrenaline rush of the job or are into any form of violence, placing a high value instead on officers who are attracted to the public service aspect of the job.

Lind said he felt it was important to have a discussion about the city’s focus on diversity and inclusion training.

“I really feel if we’re going to grow as a city, we need to be diverse and the most important piece, the toughest part, is to make sure we’re inclusive, that we include everyone,” he said. “I want to make sure we’re purposeful in that regard. Inclusion is really making sure everybody is heard, everybody is respected, everybody is empowered. It isn’t just tolerance, it’s actually elevating everybody in the room.”

