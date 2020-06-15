SEARSPORT — The newly formed Penobscot Maritime Heritage Association’s celebration of Maine’s 200th birthday has been postponed until July 2021. The tall ships, schooners, Navy vessels and UMaine’s 3-D printed boat that were originally scheduled to visit the Penobscot River this year to honor Maine’s rich maritime heritage are being rescheduled to take part in next summer’s festivities. This year, however, the PMHA has a new way to learn about the maritime history along the lower Penobscot River Basin.

Residents and guests can safely socially distance and view the historic sites and scenery by car, boat, bike or foot with a new cell phone app. The app can guide travelers, with photos and text, through the key historical sites, shore land public access areas and ship-viewing sites along the newly created 4-Port Loop.

Anchored by the four ports of Bangor/Brewer, Bucksport, Castine and Searsport, other towns along highways, paths and waterways of the 4-Port Loop are Frankfort, Hampden, Orland, Orrington, Penobscot, Prospect, Stockton Springs, Verona Island and Winterport.

The app can be downloaded, starting July 1, at 4portloop.oncell.com and can be used anytime. With a resurgence of an American pastime, the Sunday drive, families can take leisurely jaunts as an activity to get out of the house and safely enjoy a change in scenery.

The mission of the Penobscot Maritime Heritage Association is to provide a historical perspective of the Penobscot River Basin and create tourism and economic opportunities with the goals of making the 4-Port Loop a vacation destination in Maine and maintaining it as a sustainable attraction.

For more information, visit 4PortLoop.com and PenobscotMHA.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: