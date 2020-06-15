WATERVILLE — The Proper Pig restaurant on Common Street downtown will be able to serve outdoor dining on part of the street during the week and all of the street on Friday and Saturday nights if the City Council approves the request.

The council will consider that and other requests when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the public may watch the meeting via a link on the city’s website, waterville-me.gov. An executive session will be held at 6:30 p.m. prior to the regular meeting to discuss labor negotiations with the fire department, as well as a request to sell city property.

Councilors in recent meetings have said they want to help restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic because eateries must follow social distancing and guidelines set forth by the state and have lost some of their seating capacity. The council has voted to allow outdoor dining, seasonally, in places such as The Concourse, and councilors voted to authorize closing down part of Silver Street downtown to allow more space for outdoor dining.

“We’ve closed Common Street in the past for certain events in the evening, so that’s nothing new,” City Manager Michael Roy said Monday, “and I think everyone realizes that all of us kind of need to make things as economically beneficial as possible for the restaurants to do these things. It’s a little out of the ordinary, but this is certainly a ‘little out of the ordinary’ time.”

The Proper Pig submitted a plan asking that a 20-by-40-foot expansion covering the sidewalk and a section of Common Street be closed to traffic for outdoor dining from June 17 to Sept. 30. Traffic still would be able to flow past that section, it says. In addition, the restaurant is asking that the dining area be expanded Friday and Saturday evenings, with the entire street closed to traffic from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The request is for a 1-year trial basis.

The Proper Pig currently has a small outdoor dining area on the other side of its building facing the Colby hotel under construction.

In other matters Tuesday, the council is scheduled to consider approving a marijuana retail license for Mainely Glass/Greener Medical at 87 College Ave.; a secondhand license to William Bucklin, doing business as Clean Slate Property Services LLC at 55 Grove St.; and a request to rezone 174-192 College Ave. from Commercial-C to Contract Zoned District/General Industrial to allow for a live-in security guard to be at PRO Moving Service.

The council also is slated to consider accepting as a city street a section of Meadow Drive in the Fieldstone Meadows subdivision. The section is the final section of Meadow Drive in the subdivision.

