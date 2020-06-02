WATERVILLE — The City Council voted 5-2 on Tuesday to include a request for $1 million for the downtown BUILD project in a proposed bond package.

The vote does not mean the city will definitely borrow the $1 million. It just means the request will be added to a list of other capital improvement funding requests as part of a proposed 2020 bond.

The council will consider the package this summer. The BUILD project would change the traffic on Main and Front streets to two-way, improve intersections and sidewalks and make the heart of the city more pedestrian-friendly.

Councilors Rick Foss, R-Ward 5, and Claude Francke, D-Ward 6, opposed the request.

Francke said councilors have not yet finalized a budget for 2020-21 and he thought it premature to talk about funding $1 million now.

“I, frankly, think that while Councilor (Sydney) Mayhew makes a very compelling argument in favor of the project, the question remains, ‘Can we afford it at this point, in these current economic circumstances?'” Francke said.

Mayhew, R-Ward 4, had praised the project and urged councilors to include the $1 million in the bond package. Mayhew took part in the planning of downtown revitalization and has been involved since it began a few years ago. He said the improvements would ensure new infrastructure for downtown, draw businesses there and be an economic boon to the city. He said the city can find the $1 million without having to raise taxes and possible funding sources include future tax revenue for the hotel being built on Main Street and TIF money.

“This is a $1 million investment on the part of our municipality for a $10 million project,” Mayhew said.

Foss asked if anyone had looked for grants to help fund the $1 million and questioned the urgency of committing to the funding now.

Council Chairman Erik Thomas, D-Ward 7, said officials must look beyond current economic circumstances, because the project will reap long-term benefits for the city.

“We have to look at the value of that investment over the life of the project,” he said.

City Manager Michael Roy last month requested $1 million in additional funding, citing unexpected costs, including rising construction prices. Roy said Tuesday that he recently worked with a state Department of Transportation engineer who was able to lower the price on a number of items based on bidding that came in. Initially, the shortfall on the project was $1.6 million, but it was decreased to $1.4 million, according to Roy. He said if the city funds the $1 million, the DOT will provide the remaining $400,000.

The city was awarded the $7.37 million BUILD grant last year. The DOT committed $975,000 to the project, and Colby College pitched in $1.64 million, bringing the total budget to $9.98 million. Since then, the project estimate was decreased to $9.21 million.

CORONAVIRUS MEASURES

In other matters Tuesday, councilors voted 7-0 to keep the Alfond Municipal Pool on North Street closed for the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Matt Skehan, director of the Parks & Recreation Department, recommended the closure.

“I just think that with the state’s restrictions and the CDC’s (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention), it would be too risky to open the pool this year,” Skehan said.

Related Read more news from Waterville

Thomas agreed, saying the financial hit the city would take by opening it up also isn’t worth it.

The council voted 7-0 Tuesday to close part of Silver Street to traffic from Wednesday through Sept. 30 to allow more space for outdoor dining for Silver Street Tavern, The Last Unicorn and Cancun restaurants. The section to be closed will be from Main Street to the entrance to The Concourse, across Silver Street from Cancun.

Councilors made it clear that while they were approving the closure to benefit three businesses, they want to help any small business that is struggling right now because of the pandemic and hope those businesses will reach out to the council.

John Fortier, who owns an insurance business on Silver Street, called into the meeting, with Deputy City Clerk Sarah Cross quoting him as saying he “vehemently opposes closing Silver Street.”

The council voted 7-0 to allow 18 Below to have outdoor dining on the sidewalk and in three parking spaces after 5 p.m. on Silver Street; 7-0 to allow You Know Whose Pub on The Concourse to have outdoor dining; and 7-0 to accept a $41,186 coronavirus emergency supplemental grant from the federal government and a $30,000 CARES Act grant for airport operations.

OTHER BUSINESS

Councilors voted 7-0 to approve a marijuana retail license for Amber Horizons at 75 Armory Road and 7-0 to approve a 1-year lease option with MEVS LLC for a solar facility next to Robert LaFleur Municipal Airport.

The council also voted 7-0 to ask the Planning Board to consider a request to prohibit commercial vehicles from parking in residential areas. According to Councilor Mike Morris, D-Ward 1, the request stems from complaints of flatbed trucks being parked along High Street and drivers starting the engines in the wee hours of the morning and disturbing the peace.

Roy asked for a standing ovation from the council for City Clerk Patti Dubois, who will leave the city Thursday to become city clerk in Augusta. Dubois appeared with Cross during the virtual meeting.

Roy said city employees are “very, very sad” about Dubois’ imminent departure and he will miss her.

Mayhew praised her for her work with the city, saying she promoted teamwork, was diligent, and always accessible to dispense information.

“The city of Augusta is going to gain somebody that is very valuable,” he said.

Dubois thanked the council and others.

“It’s been a challenging few years here, but I think I’m stronger for it, for the most part,” she said.

She said she was going to miss everyone, but lives in Winslow, so she won’t be far away. Her parting words drew applause from councilors, Roy, Mayor Nick Isgro and others who attended the virtual meeting.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: