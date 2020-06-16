John Richardson, a lawyer, politician and one-time speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, died Tuesday at 62.

Richardson was stricken at his home Tuesday morning and died later at a hospital, said Paul Brunetti, who worked with Richardson when he was in the Legislature and later when Richardson was Maine’s commissioner of economic development. The two had been working in the same law firm in Topsham for eight years.

Richardson would have turned 63 at the end of the month.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous