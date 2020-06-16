The Kennebec County budget — with its largest increase in about two decades — has been approved.

Kennebec County commissioners voted Tuesday to support and pass the proposed spending plan as recommended by the county’s Budget Committee.

The budget’s large increases are necessary to cover costs at the Kennebec County jail normally funded through a request to the state Legislature, and to pay the cost of additional patrol deputies now that the Maine State Police has scaled back rural patrols in Kennebec County.

The three commissioners also voted to allow cities and towns to split their annual commitment into two payments for this fiscal year only to help with municipal cash flow.

Kennebec County Administrator Robert Devlin said 60% of the county’s tax assessment would be due in September and 40% in February.

Normally, Devlin said, counties can’t collect tax revenue sooner than September and all payments are due by the end of October. This year, county officials will not charge interest on payments that come in after that.

Information about the split payments will go out with the tax bills.

Kennebec County officials are seeking $13,609,717 — with $11,981,685 raised through the county assessment on municipalities — to support the costs of running county operations including the Registry of Deeds, the Probate Court, Emergency Management and the District Attorney’s Office.

The county’s Budget Committee, made up of members of municipal governing boards, passed the budget Thursday on a 5-1 vote, with three members absent.

The county budget routinely passes without much interest or comment. But this year, officials in three communities spoke out about the increases, concerned about their own finances because of widespread unemployment in Maine and the projected loss of tax revenue.

The Winthrop Town Council passed a resolution opposing the increased and urged commissioners to use creative solutions to minimize the county tax.

The Hallowell City Council invited county officials, including Sheriff Ken Mason, to take part in one of its meetings to discuss the increases.

And at the second and final public hearing on the budget, Winslow officials said now is a not a good time to raise taxes.

Because the state Legislature ended its session early this year over public health concerns about the spread of coronavirus, it did not act on the annual request by county jails for supplemental funding to cover a gap in funding created when the state’s Board of Corrections was dissolved.

Devlin said if the Legislature reconvenes and passes that request, cities and towns would be reimbursed. But in the meantime, the jail cannot be operated at a loss.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first to take place in person, since executive orders by Gov. Janet Mills shut down business and government offices and capped public gatherings at 10 to keep the highly contagious coronavirus from spreading.

It took place in the first-floor conference room at Hill House, the Kennebec County Government Center.

The live meeting was one more step toward re-opening county offices to the public.

Devlin said people who have been working from home have slowly been returning to their offices. While they were gone, county workers have made changes to set up shielding between the public and county workers. In some instances, county agencies are requiring appointments and the public is asked to wear masks.

