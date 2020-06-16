WOOLWICH — A medical marijuana store on Route 1 in Woolwich was burglarized early Monday morning, making it the second time in two weeks that the business was targeted.

Shortly before 1 a.m., someone broke into Holistic Alternatives at 59 Main St. (Route 1), setting off a security alarm. The suspect got away with some property, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office. Police declined to say what was stolen.

Chief Deputy Brett Strout said investigators have suspects and are following leads. He said the people who broke into the store Monday are not the same people who broke into the store the first time on June 3. The culprits behind the latest burglary also left two pairs of shoes behind. Strout declined to say more about exactly where or why the shoes were left.

Burglars also hit Holistic Alternatives shortly before 3 a.m. on June 3. A large number of items were stolen and hundreds of dollars worth of property destroyed as the suspects broke into the store. The next day, the sheriff’s office charged three men with burglary and theft, both Class C felonies punishable by up to 5 years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

Strout said the store has “wonderful” security.

Jason Smith said his brother, who is his business partner, owns Holistic Alternatives. Smith said he posted security footage from the burglaries on social media and offered $1,000 rewards for help identifying the suspects. Smith said he’s found more people will come forward with information more quickly when there is a reward.

Smith said the business bolstered its security after the previous burglary and is now revamping its entire security system.

“The cops are catching these people and they are being charged with felonies and multiple felonies so it’s not worth breaking into a spot,” Smith said. “Especially now with all the security and camera systems. For what they’re getting, it’s not worth it.”

Another medical marijuana store less than half a mile from Holistic Alternatives on Route 1 was burglarized earlier this year. On Feb. 10, a tripped security alarm sent deputies to Farley’s Cannabis Farm at 127 Main St.

Detective Adam Temple said the suspects took more than $2,000 worth of property and caused more than $2,000 in damage to the business. On June 2 the sheriff’s office issued warrants of arrest for two people they believe burglarized the store. Temple declined to release their names but said one is a juvenile who was 17 when the burglary happened and the other is a man from Pennsylvania who police believe fled Maine after the burglary. Both face felony charges of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and aggravated criminal mischief.

No arrests had been made in that case as of Tuesday.

