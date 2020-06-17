NEWTON, Mass. — Dylan Presby of South China has been named to 2020 spring dean’s list at Lasell University.

Presby, a senior sport management major, is the son of Michelle and David Presby.

To be named to the dean’s list, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: