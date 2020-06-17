NEWTON, Mass. — Dylan Presby of South China has been named to 2020 spring dean’s list at Lasell University.
Presby, a senior sport management major, is the son of Michelle and David Presby.
To be named to the dean’s list, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Waterville council votes to allow dining on Common Street
-
Business
Maine law to hold opioid makers accountable now in effect
-
Kennebec Journal
Proposed Augusta summer program aims to give youths something to do in pandemic
-
Local & State
Black Lives Matter supporters march to Waterville, demand change in law enforcement
-
Arts & Entertainment
National endowment allots nearly $1 million to Maine arts groups