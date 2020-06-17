GROVE CITY, Pa. — Kayla Hubbard of Palermo, and Nicholas Sparks of Farmington have been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list with distinction at Grove City College.
Students eligible for the dean’s list have a grade point average of 3.40-3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction a grade point average of 3.60-3.84 and for the dean’s list with high distinction a grade point average of 3.85-4.0.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: June 17
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Local & State
Portland police arrest data mirrors national race disparity, calls for deeper look, experts say
-
Things to Do
Lara Herscovitch & Ed Desjardins plan live concert Saturday
-
Columnists
George Smith: Stories of isolation on a Maine island