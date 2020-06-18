The coronavirus pandemic has prompted towns to modify the way their annual Town Meetings operate.
For the town of Oakland, the meeting held on June 9 had a limit of 50 people and was held in its brand new fire station to ensure that social distancing was possible.
Voters at the meeting approved a $5,246,857 budget with only one amendment being made to Article 3 to change the tax year maximum rate from 9% to 8% on late tax payments.
“It was a very cut and dry meeting,” said Kelly Pinney-Michaud, the finance and human resources director for the town of Oakland.
To abide by health and safety protocols issued by the state, attendees were spaced 6 feet apart in the new, 12,000-square-foot fire station.
The $2.6 million station, which was completed on Feb. 25, was designed to include a space where the town could hold its annual Town Meeting. Town Meeting used to be held at Messalonskee High School in Oakland.
Voters approved big-ticket items, including $721,736 for general government with $693,086 to be raised by taxation; $161,359 for recreation with $156,859 to be raised by taxation; $335,634 for fire and rescue; $1,059,838 for the police department with $813,633 to be raised by taxation; $447,709 for the transfer station and recycling services with $402,509 to be raised by taxation and $188,000 for capitol improvements.
Voters also gave the town the green light to apply for a community block grant through the state. The Community Development Block Grant Program is run by the Office of Community Development and works closely with municipalities, regional partnerships and non-profits to help reach certain economic and community development needs.
According to maine.gov, the program helps initiatives that:
• are integrated in a long range community strategy;
• provide for further public and private investment;
• benefit low-to-moderate income persons;
• enhance deteriorated residential and business districts;
• promote quality housing, jobs and sense of community, and
• maximize citizen participation and regional partnerships.
The town is seeking funds for a community development program, the details of which haven’t been nailed down. Getting approval to apply for the grant was the first step in the process.
