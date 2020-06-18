The Oakland Town Meeting was held June 9 in the new fire station, which is large enough to accommodate six fire trucks, up to 50 people spread 6 feet apart, or Fire Chief David Coughlin’s children playing ball in February. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel file Buy this Photo

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted towns to modify the way their annual Town Meetings operate.

For the town of Oakland, the meeting held on June 9 had a limit of 50 people and was held in its brand new fire station to ensure that social distancing was possible.

Voters at the meeting approved a $5,246,857 budget with only one amendment being made to Article 3 to change the tax year maximum rate from 9% to 8% on late tax payments.

“It was a very cut and dry meeting,” said Kelly Pinney-Michaud, the finance and human resources director for the town of Oakland.

To abide by health and safety protocols issued by the state, attendees were spaced 6 feet apart in the new, 12,000-square-foot fire station.

The $2.6 million station, which was completed on Feb. 25, was designed to include a space where the town could hold its annual Town Meeting. Town Meeting used to be held at Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

Voters approved big-ticket items, including $721,736 for general government with $693,086 to be raised by taxation; $161,359 for recreation with $156,859 to be raised by taxation; $335,634 for fire and rescue; $1,059,838 for the police department with $813,633 to be raised by taxation; $447,709 for the transfer station and recycling services with $402,509 to be raised by taxation and $188,000 for capitol improvements.

Voters also gave the town the green light to apply for a community block grant through the state. The Community Development Block Grant Program is run by the Office of Community Development and works closely with municipalities, regional partnerships and non-profits to help reach certain economic and community development needs.

According to maine.gov, the program helps initiatives that:
• are integrated in a long range community strategy;
• provide for further public and private investment;
• benefit low-to-moderate income persons;
• enhance deteriorated residential and business districts;
• promote quality housing, jobs and sense of community, and
• maximize citizen participation and regional partnerships.

The town is seeking funds for a community development program, the details of which haven’t been nailed down. Getting approval to apply for the grant was the first step in the process.

