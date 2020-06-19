BEVERLY, Mass. — Endicott College has announced the following area student have been named to its 2020 spring dean’s list.
• Shelby Stanley of Fairifeld, a Communication major, is the daughter of Melissa and Michael Stanley.
• Grace Chute of Kents Hill, a Marketing Communication/Advertising major, is the daughter of Erica and Daniel Chute.
• Brooke DePuy of Litchfield, an Athletic Training major, is the daughter of Laurel DePuy and Richard DePuy.
• Hannah Pinney of Oakland, is a Criminal Justice major and the daughter of Kelly Pinney-Michaud.
• Shelby Cobb of Winthrop, is an Exercise Science major and the daughter of Beth Cobb.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.
