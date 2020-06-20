A masked man robbed the Marden’s store in Scarborough of an undisclosed amount of cash Saturday afternoon, police said.

The robbery in the store at 451 Payne Road occurred around 1:25 p.m., police said, and the robber ran from the store. Police did not say if the man said he was armed or showed a weapon.

They said the robber was a white man, around 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, gray jeans with paint splotches, a black baseball cap with a gray rim, a black cloth mask and Under Armour flip-flops and black socks. They also said he had a white cloth draped over his head, covering his hairline, and black wrap sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 730-4307 or the anonymous tip line at 730-4386.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: