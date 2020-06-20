Widely scattered rain fell over southern and western Maine Saturday afternoon, but it’s not likely to be enough to ease dry conditions.

Up to half an inch of rain fell in widely scattered showers near Rumford, in parts of York and Cumberland counties and in the foothills, said Stacie Hanes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray.

Some small rain cells popped up in the afternoon away from the coast, Hanes said, but they dissipated rapidly. In most cases, no more than half an inch of rain fell, she said.

It won’t be enough to make a big dent in the state, where conditions are termed “abnormally dry,” one step short of a drought classification.

The Weather Service said there’s a chance of some very light rain Monday night and a chance of thundershowers Wednesday, but no widespread rain is in the short-term forecast for southern Maine.

