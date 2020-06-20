AUGUSTA — Spectrum Generations, the Central Maine Area Agency on Aging, will hold public comment sessions as part of the review of its four-year Area Plan.

The plan details how the Augusta-based nonprofit, which provides home and community-based services and programs for nearly 40,000 older adults throughout central and midcoast Maine, will support programs including Meals on Wheels, caregiver resources, insurance options, information and assistance, health and wellness, in-home care and support from October 2020 through September 2024, according to a news release from the agency.

Two public comment sessions will be held online through Zoom sessions at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, and at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24.

Older adults, family caregivers, aging services providers and anyone with an interest in services for older adults is invited to attend virtually and provide comment. Registration for the virtual sessions is available on spectrumgenerations.org/events.

The agency’s area implementation plan is available for review at spectrumgenerations.org through June 24.

Written comments on the plan can be submitted until Sunday, July 5, via email at [email protected] or via mail at Spectrum Generations, One Weston Court Suite 109, Augusta, ME 04330.

