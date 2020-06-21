On June 8, I reached out to the Gov. Janet Mill’s office in regards to the non-party candidates time limitations on gathering signatures and getting them to the Election Commission for certification. Since the governor’s March 15 executive order that required all citizens to stay home, several of us non-party candidates have experienced various issues in gathering the required signatures.
On June 16, the governor’s office finally replied to my request to extend the deadline to Aug. 1, like New Hampshire and Vermont have done. The reply that I had received had nothing to do with the looming deadline for non-party candidates or the reluctance of citizens willing to engage us for fear of COVID-19. The reply centered on and around the absentee ballots that we are being asked to use this year.
(The writer is an independent candidate for U.S. Senate.)
