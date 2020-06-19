Letters are appearing voicing concerns about what President Trump might do if he loses the upcoming election. This has been on my mind as well. The Southern District of New York awaits him with a jump suit to match his hair if he loses and reverts to nothing more than “The Donald” — a real estate scam artist and (un)Reality TV creature once again. So he’s in a panic.

The Russians will again try to influence the voting and the GOP will work tirelessly to suppress certain voting groups, but still and all he should lose big time. Many months still remain for him to keep damaging the nation and his own chances at reelection. Even a few of his supporters might yet rethink their position by November.

Nevertheless, as others are beginning to point out, he might start a war and hope to cancel the election entirely. He could do numerous things. He could insist that the election was rigged, voter fraud and so forth. Most certainly he will create or claim some crisis and then refuse to leave office. That has me really worried. What drawn out process might be required to get him out of there?

And while it was ongoing, we’d be in the two-month lame duck period wherein he could wreak havoc: firing people, attacking people, pardoning his criminal pals, issuing executive orders whose consequences would set us back as a nation in unimaginable ways. Even McConnell might have reservations about such actions.

I’d like to hear, in this forum, from people who might know the legal ropes about such a scenario. It would be a dark episode indeed.

Abbott Meader

Oakland

