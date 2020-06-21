Congratulations to the graduates of Waterville High School, class of 2020. Scott Rivard’s speech was one of the best that I’ve ever heard. The theme of resilience was the perfect message with which to send these young people out into the world.

Thanks to the Gaunce family for all the time and effort that went into making this ceremony happen. Thanks, too, to the faculty and staff of Waterville High School for giving the graduates a very special and unique event. Not knowing what to expect with a drive-in graduation, I was very impressed with how smoothly everything went. Great job. Well done everyone!

 

Elizabeth Geller

Waterville

