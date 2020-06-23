Maine had 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no additional deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The last recorded death was six days ago on June 17, which brought the total number of fatal cases to 102.

Recoveries outpaced new cases, with 37 additional Mainers who have recovered from COVID-19, which means active cases declined from 463 on Monday to 449 on Tuesday.

To date, there have been 2,994 cases of COVID-19 in Maine, according to the Maine CDC.

For the seven-day period ending Monday, Maine averaged 23 new COVID-19 cases per day, compared with a high daily average of cases in the low 50s in late May.

A total of 337 Mainers have been hospitalized since the pandemic began, but hospitalizations have been trending downward recently, with 27 people hospitalized on Monday.

Additional numbers will be released later Tuesday.

Despite the lower overall cases, the Mills administration on Monday indefinitely postponed the reopening of indoor service at bars and brewery tasting rooms, citing outbreaks in other states.

Bars and brewery tasting rooms can continue to serve drinks outdoors, and restaurants that include bars can continue to seat patrons at indoor tables as part of earlier phases of Maine’s economic reopening plan. The state’s liquor licensing agency has been working to expedite requests from bars seeking to expand outdoors.

But state health officials said the nature of many bars increases the risk of transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19

“Indoor bar service typically features crowds, often in close contact with one another, often without tables or other ways of keeping people apart,” said Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. “Smaller spaces in many bars makes physically distancing very difficult. Further, individuals may be less likely to wear cloth face coverings in bars.”

The change affects Class A Lounge license holders, a group that includes bars and taverns that don’t have kitchens, as well as brewery, distillery and winery tasting rooms without restaurant licenses. Such businesses can still serve in outdoor areas but will not be able to resume indoor service

On Monday, health officials in Boise, Idaho, ordered bars to close again and rolled back their phased reopening plan after a spike in COVID-19 cases triggered, in part, to outbreaks tied to several bars. Outbreaks tied to bars have also been reported in Florida, Texas and other states, some of which are seeing record numbers of cases.

“These are sizable outbreaks,” Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, said during Monday’s briefing on the COVID-19 situation in Maine. “We are particularly concerned about the employees in these (Maine) bars as well. When you have such a high number of staff members who are falling ill, that heightens our concerns as well.”

