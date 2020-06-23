Market Basket, the Massachusetts-based supermarket chain, is hiring workers for its soon-to-open Westbrook store.

The store, in the Rock Row mixed-use development, will open by the end of summer, said David McLean, operations manager for Demoulas Supermarkets, the parent company of Market Basket.

McLean said the company is conducting interviews at a nearby hotel and expects the new store will create 300 jobs. He said some may be filled by employees transferring from the Biddeford Market Basket, currently the company’s only store in Maine.

New employees will be trained at the Biddeford store before the Westbrook location opens by mid-September.

“It will definitely be this summer, by late summer,” McLean said.

The developers of Rock Row had said they expected the store, which will anchor one end of the project, to open earlier this year, but the date was pushed back because of construction delays.

McLean said the company had to make changes to the store’s layout to accommodate pandemic safeguards. For instance, the store will have only one operating entrance so the company can limit the number of shoppers at any one time.

McLean said the company delayed opening its newest store, in Plymouth, New Hampshire, because of the pandemic. It was scheduled to open at the end of March, but the date was pushed back to May 15.

He also said he didn’t know if the company will hold a grand opening for the Westbrook store. The New Hampshire store was supposed to have one, but it was scrapped over concerns about people’s ability to social distance at a large gathering, McLean said.

Market Basket has proven popular with customers. Six years ago, when an ownership dispute broke out, shoppers stayed away when co-owner Arthur T. Demoulas was forced out by his cousin, Arthur S. Demoulas.

Employees waged a work slowdown in support of Arthur T. Demoulas, and the dispute was eventually resolved when the chain was sold to him.

A spokesman for Rock Row developer Waterstone Properties said work on the development will continue, with some smaller stores expected to open by the end of the year. Eventually, Rock Row plans to have offices, apartments and more stores and restaurants at the site, where there remains a large rock quarry used by the property’s prior owner.

The developer also said there have been no large-scale changes to the site plan or mix of tenants as a result of the pandemic. Waterstone announced this spring that the plan would be modified to allow vehicle access to the center of the development, where a food court is planned, so delivery services and customers can pick up orders.

Many restaurants shifted to pickup orders only this spring after a statewide executive order temporarily prohibited indoor dining to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Although restaurant dining rooms have since been allowed to reopen, many expect customers to continue favoring pickup service.

The developer said plans for a 12-screen movie theater are still on track at Rock Row, even though theaters across the country have shut down because of virus concerns.

