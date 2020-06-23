SKOWHEGAN — Residents had their final opportunity Tuesday evening to ask questions about the proposed 2020-21 budget for Maine School Administrative District 54.
The MSAD 54 board of directors met via Zoom for a brief public hearing on the spending plan.
The proposed budget, which totals $36,666,248, represents a $101,000 decrease from this year.
Proposed spending includes:
• $12,721,739 for regular instruction.
• $8,771,576 for special education.
• $3,389,041 for facilities maintenance.
• $2,753,946 for student and staff support.
• $2,059,153 for transportation and buses.
• $1,925,594 for debt services and other commitments.
• $1,760,345 for careers and technical education.
• $1,683,861 for school administration.
• $771,750 for other instruction.
• $729,243 for system administration.
• $100,000 for all other expenditures.
Superintendent Brent Colbry said the budget committees were able to propose a smaller budget due to a $182,000 decrease in the local appropriations that each town pays.
MSAD 54 includes Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Skowhegan and Smithfield.
The school referendum on the July 14 ballot includes questions on the proposed budget, cost transfers and adult education.
Colbry said the board typically has the authority to move up to 5% of each individual cost to another cost.
“In this climate, you might see changes in revenue,” he said, “so you may need the flexibility to move money greater than 5%. I think it’s a smart move.”
This does not authorize the board, however, to spend more than the proposed budget, just the authority to move money.
Question three would authorize the district to spend $256,925 for adult education; $118,000 is what is needed from the local share. Colbry added that the town share has been constant for a long time.
Colbry said there has been an increase in requests for absentee ballots to vote by mail.
The next board of directors meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on June 30 at the Skowhegan Area High School gymnasium.
