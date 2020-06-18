SKOWHEGAN — The Maine School Administrative District 54 Board of Directors convened via Zoom on Thursday evening to discuss the school budget and other matters.

When looking at the upcoming school year, Assistant Superintendent Jon Moody said that right now, the goal is to have students in school buildings for in-person instruction in the fall, while respecting that some will not be comfortable with that kind of risk.

With that, he says that administration is working on ways to make the school “as safe as we can knowing the risk to students is minimal relative to others in our society.” He says that this can be done by minimizing transitions, increasing hygiene, limiting interactions and getting students outside.

“There is also work being done about how to approach learning and grading with kids,” Moody said.

If the school were to continue remote learning into the upcoming school year, Moody said, they need to work on a way to grade and give feedback to students through a two-way platform, such as Power School or Google Classroom. MSAD 54 serves the towns of Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Smithfield and Skowhegan.

Moody also gave an update during the board meeting on the schools mascot selection, which was halted due to the pandemic closing schools and administration focusing on distance learning and providing meals.

The board voted in March 2019 to respectfully retire the “Indians” name.

The process began earlier this year, when community members were able to submit their suggestions for a new mascot through an online platform and a paper submission. The district received more than 1,600 suggestions, which was then whittled down to 305.

Related Skowhegan school officials whittle mascot name suggestions down to 305

On Thursday, Moody said that the next step in the selection process is for administrators to get together to whittle down the list and present those names to the Support Services Committee and the Education Policy and Programming Committee. The two panels will then review the suggestions, each committee bringing five options forward for students to review.

Moody says that he hopes to bring the list to the subcommittees in late July or early August so that each subcommittee can cull the administration’s list down to five suggestions.

From there, students in grades six through 12 will have an opportunity to provide feedback. Results from students will then go back to the board, who will make the final decision.

The goal, Moody said, is to have the process completed as early as possible in the fall.

“This is what feels realistic,” Moody said. “With everything going on, our focus has been on the budget and the transition (to remote learning.)”

During the public comment section, community member Allison Dorko addressed the board about a comment made at a previous meeting by a board member regarding the retired mascot name.

“A board member commented that (students) came in Indians and they’re graduating Indians,” Dorko said. “This comment is evidence of systemic institutionalized racism in SAD 54. The board member who made the comment certainly knows the Indian mascot symbol was retired and chooses to ignore that fact.”

Dorko continued, explaining that the Board of Directors is a part of the school system and its institution, “which is why such comments indicate racism on an institutional scale in addition to an individual one.”

“Not having a mascot allows this racism to continue. Choosing a new one will help this community move forward.”

Another community member also addressed the board during the public comment section asking what they have done to date to bring education and awareness to their community during Pride Month.

Moody said that to date, their Civil Rights Team has worked to get information online about social issues, gender inequality and LGBTQ+ information.

“We were the first in the state to have this information online for our students,” Moody sad. “We posted a statement districtwide that came from our civil rights teams. In a normal year, we use the month of June to focus on this topic.”

In other business, Superintendent Brent Colbry said that as of this week, the school has provided over 400,000 meals to students in the community since facilities closed in March.

On Tuesday, there will be a public hearing for community members to ask questions and make comments about the budget proposal. The meeting will take place on Zoom.

This weekend, graduation will be held on a smaller scale at Skowhegan Area High School. At a previous board meeting, Skowhegan Area High School Principal Bruce Mochamer confirmed that students will graduate on June 20 at the school.

Following guidelines by the state, the school will be able to have six families in the gymnasium at a time. Each student is allowed to bring six family members, which has been the allotted number in previous years.

To allow for proper social distancing, graduating students and their families will enter the facility through the lobby entrance and exit through the gymnasium. Each group of six graduates will have about 15 minutes in the gymnasium before being ushered out with 24 graduates receiving their diplomas per hour.

The next board meeting will be held on Thursday, June 30 at 7 p.m., location to be determined.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: