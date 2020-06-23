WATERVILLE — A debate started Tuesday over a Black Lives Matter resolution Phil Bofia asked officials to approve at tonight’s City Council meeting when Councilor Flavia Oliveira, D-Ward 2, asked that another resolution be presented that she says is more inclusive.

Bofia’s resolution asks the council to denounce police violence and brutality against people of color, affirm that Black lives matter and reaffirm that Waterville is a welcoming community. Oliveira says she thinks the resolution is not inclusive enough and should denounce police violence and brutality against all people. Both Oliveira and Bofia are Black and live in Ward 2. She defeated Bofia, a Republican, for his council seat in last November’s election.

Related Bofia asks Waterville council to support Black Lives Matter resolution

Bofia asks in his resolution, which was added last week to tonight’s council agenda, that councilors work with police and community leaders to understand the steps police have taken and can take to provide effective public safety and ensure accountability to city leaders and the community.

Bofia, a member of the city’s Charter Commission, said Tuesday afternoon in a phone interview that the first he heard of Oliveira’s resolution was this morning when she emailed him about it and did not say it was her resolution. He said it was unfortunate that she did not reach out to him earlier with her concerns about his resolution.

“It’s sad,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that Councilor Oliveira doesn’t recognize the significance of this moment and is basically helping to repeat the ‘All Lives Matter’ talking points.”

“Black people have never claimed to have a monopoly when it comes to police brutality and injustices,” Bofia said, adding that what Black men and women are protesting about is the disparity in numbers when it comes to equal treatment under the law.

Oliveira said in a phone interview that she felt his resolution should reflect that police brutality and violence against everyone, not just people of color, should be denounced.

Unlike Bofia’s resolution, the one Oliveira plans to present describes details in the George Floyd killing and starts out by saying that on May 27, 46-year-old George Floyd pleaded for his life while handcuffed on the ground as a police officer pushed his knee into Floyd’s throat for almost nine minutes, ultimately killing him.

Racism and death continue to plague the country despite many pleas for change, the resolution says, and declares that Waterville condemns Floyd’s killing and all acts of racism and discrimination.

The last paragraph of the resolution is basically the same as Bofia’s except it starts with “WHEREAS, ‘Equal Justice Under the Law’ is a phrase engraved on a pediment in front of the United States Supreme Court, the City Council believes all law enforcement officials should work toward making this a reality.”

The last paragraph says “and THEREFORE, BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED: That the City Council work with the Police Department alongside community leaders and advocates to understand the steps the Police Department has taken and can take to provide effective public safety, while ensuring accountability not only to the City Council and Mayor’s Office, but to the public as a whole and the community of Waterville.”

Oliveira said the additions made to Bofia’s resolution were sent to her by resident Bryan Evans.

“I worked with Michael Mosley who organized the Black Lives protest in Augusta,” Oliveira said. “We combined both of them together. We like Phil’s ending and we like Bryan’s part.”

Oliveira said she and other people want to be part of the coalition Bofia and police Chief Joseph Massey are forming to discuss issues, but Bofia never approached her or others, and she represents him as part of Ward 2.

“This is all the Black people saying, ‘We have a voice, too, and we want to be heard,'” she said.

Contacted Tuesday, Council Chairman Erik Thomas, D-Ward 7, said Bofia’s resolution will be read aloud at the council meeting and councilors will be able to offer amendments. He said he believes Oliveira will offer substitute language to the resolution and whether that is discussed depends on whether a councilor seconds her amendment and it gets the majority of votes.

“I’m not even sure some of the councilors have seen it at this point,” he said of Oliveira’s proposed additions.

He said Bofia sent his proposed resolution to the entire council a week ago and anyone who felt excluded could have reached out to him.

“Everyone knows each other, and they all have that opportunity to contact each other and talk to each other,” Thomas said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: