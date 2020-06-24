The May 29 Morning Sentinel understated the horror of George Floyd’s death. The article headlined, “Violent protest rock city – Anger after black man dies in police custody,” and the first sentence: “Violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody rocked Minneapolis neighborhood …”

It does not state that he was murdered by the officer. There wouldn’t be protests if he just spontaneously died.

 

Julia Scott

Waterville

