The May 29 Morning Sentinel understated the horror of George Floyd’s death. The article headlined, “Violent protest rock city – Anger after black man dies in police custody,” and the first sentence: “Violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody rocked Minneapolis neighborhood …”
It does not state that he was murdered by the officer. There wouldn’t be protests if he just spontaneously died.
Julia Scott
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters to the Editor
Headline understates brutality of death
-
Letters to the Editor
Re-elect Bellows to State Senate
-
Columnists
George Smith: Great stories on moose hunting
-
Letters to the Editor
Mills should give independent candidates a chance
-
Letters to the Editor
Consider your vote carefully
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.