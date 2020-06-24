A flatbed truck hauling crushed cars overturned on Interstate 295 in Freeport on Wednesday morning, spilling its cargo across the interstate.

The truck driver, 56-year-old Kevin Russell of Weeks Mills, told Maine State Police troopers that he lost control in heavy fog, struck a guardrail and overturned around 3 a.m. The load of crushed cars spilled on both southbound and northbound lanes.

A flatbed truck carrying crushed cars overturned in heavy fog Wednesday morning on Interstate 295 in Freeport. Photo courtesy of Maine State Police

A second tractor-trailer traveling north struck some of the wreckage that had spilled into that lane.

Police closed off I-195 between Brunswick and Freeport for nearly four hours while debris was cleared from the road. The road reopened around 7 a.m.

Russell had minor injuries that did not require medical attention. Police say they do not anticipate any charges will be filed against him.

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
freeport maine, Times Record News

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles