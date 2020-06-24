A flatbed truck hauling crushed cars overturned on Interstate 295 in Freeport on Wednesday morning, spilling its cargo across the interstate.
The truck driver, 56-year-old Kevin Russell of Weeks Mills, told Maine State Police troopers that he lost control in heavy fog, struck a guardrail and overturned around 3 a.m. The load of crushed cars spilled on both southbound and northbound lanes.
A second tractor-trailer traveling north struck some of the wreckage that had spilled into that lane.
Police closed off I-195 between Brunswick and Freeport for nearly four hours while debris was cleared from the road. The road reopened around 7 a.m.
Russell had minor injuries that did not require medical attention. Police say they do not anticipate any charges will be filed against him.
