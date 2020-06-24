Maine’s top two law enforcement officials are appearing before a joint legislative hearing Wednesday to answer questions about police use of force, digital surveillance practices and racial bias.

The unusual hearing is the first since the COVID-19 pandemic cut short the legislative session and comes amid nationwide calls for police reforms fueled by outrage about systemic racism and brutality.

Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck and Attorney General Aaron Frey are appearing before a special joint committee meeting of lawmakers who oversee criminal justice, public safety and the judiciary. Sauschuck and Frey are expected to face tough questions Wednesday afternoon about what the state will do to respond to the demands for reform, as well as data that shows Black people in Maine are arrested at a far higher rate than others.

The legislators spent more than two hours Wednesday morning asking questions about the Maine Intelligence and Analysis Center, which is at the center of a federal whistleblower lawsuit filed by a state trooper who says he was retaliated against after reporting that officers assigned to the secretive police intelligence unit illegally used surveillance tools to monitor innocent citizens. The office is called a fusion center because it combines the resources of local, state and federal police.

Sauschuck said he could not answer specific questions related to the allegations in the lawsuit. But he admitted that the center is used to gather information about people who are not suspected of crimes, such as protesters.

“What percentage of the fusion center time is being spent collecting information on groups that have never been involved in criminal activity?” Sen. Shenna Bellows asked.

“I don’t have specific percentages on their work product,” Sauschuck answered. “We can try to drill that down.”

Rep. Thom Harnett, a Democrat from Gardiner, returned to that question later.

“I would have thought the answer would have been zero percent, and I am curious as to why that was not the answer provided,” he asked.

“We do conduct open source checks for situational awareness purposes,” Sauschuck answered, and he gave the example of the preparation for a protest or a rally.

Legislators also questioned Sauschuck about the role of the fusion center, its oversight and any the policies to protect against racial discrimination in surveillance. Others asked whether the annual budget — nearly $700,000 — could be better spent on other services.

“Can you please in a future meeting draw a direct line between all of this information gathering and the prevention of crimes against a person?” Rep. Craig Hickman, a Democrat from Winthrop, asked. “It’s your argument that this information gathering helps to keep us safe. Prove it.”

The hearing will continue Wednesday afternoon to focus on racial profiling and the use of force by police officers.

Millions of people across the nation have risen up and marched in the streets in response to the steady stream of police killings of Black men in recent years, including the videotaped killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, who was killed by a white police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as he lay on the ground and other officers watched.

Some are calling for departments to be abolished, disbanded or de-funded, with resources previously earmarked for police to be redistributed to social service departments, education and public housing.

On Tuesday, the Maine Criminal Justice Academy Board of Trustees announced that law enforcement agencies in Maine must ban the use of chokeholds except when deadly force is justified. Police departments also must adopt policies requiring officers to intervene if a fellow officer uses excessive force, according to the new mandatory policy guidelines.

Most large police departments in Maine do not explicitly ban chokeholds and only two require officers to intervene when excessive force is being used.

This story will be updated.

