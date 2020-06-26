FAIRFIELD – Heaven received another angel. Thelma Marie (Hawes) Dempsey , 70, passed away at herhome in Fairfield surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.She was born in Fort Kent, a daughter of Patrick and Nellie (Voisine) Dempsey on Oct. 2, 1949. She attended Waterville schools. She married her childhood sweetheart Daniel A. Hawes on Sept. 1, 1965. They shared six beautiful children together.Thelma was a loving, caring woman. She would give the shirt off her back if you needed it. Her doors were always open to ALL. She devoted her life to her family; she was always helping someone throughout her life and doing so happily. No one was ever a stranger in her home. Her hobbies included collecting porcelain dolls and figurines. She enjoyed visiting her family and having huge family gatherings. She loved playing Bingo with friends and family. Her children were her reason for living.Our Mom had an amazing bond with her youngest son, her baby boy Jerry Hawes who passed too soon, Monday, April 13, 2020.She is survived by her loving children, Sheri LaVerdiere and husband Bryant of Fairfield, Kelly LaChance of Fairfield, Randy Hawes and Kim of Waterville, Kathy Kennedy and husband Terry of Florida, Daniel Hawes, wife Tonia of Fairfield; her siblings Bernadette Paradis of Waterville, Danny Dempsey and wife Tammy of Burnham, Karen Elliott of Waterville, and Gayle Workman and husband Larry of Oakland; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and a new great-grandson on the way.She is predeceased by the father of her children Daniel A. Hawes Sr.; her son Jerry P. Hawes Sr., infant son Toby L. Hawes; her parents Patrick and Nellie Dempsey; and her brother Jerry Dempsey.Thelma’s children would like to give their heartfelt appreciation to everyone for their love, care, and compassion given and shown to our beautiful Mom.At our Mother’s request, there will be no viewing or public service. Her children will be planning a Celebration of her Life at a later date.Arrangements are under the care of Giberson Funeral Home.

