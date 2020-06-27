More than 50 Maine lawmakers have signed a letter asking the Public Utilities Commission not to allow Central Maine Power to pass on pandemic-related costs to ratepayers.

The June 17 letter, written by state Rep. Seth Berry, a Bowdoinham Democrat, says that CMP is trying to charge ratepayers to lower costs for its shareholders in a proposal to declare expenses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic a “regulatory asset.” The utility says it’s just trying to accurately track its costs for recovery later.

“Maine people have made many sacrifices through this pandemic,” wrote Berry, who serves as chair of the Maine Legislature’s Utilities Committee. “We’ve had over one death per day. Mom-and-pop businesses have had to really tighten their belts. Some have even gone out of business to save lives. And yes, CMP has seen higher costs and lower revenues, but CMP alone has said their captive customers should pay for all of it, and their investors should pay for none of it.”

Declaring an expense a “regulatory asset” is a way of deferring the cost to a utility’s balance sheet, where it can be tracked for recovery later. Just how the money’s recovered – whether from customers, shareholders or elsewhere – is subject to final approval by the Maine Public Utilities Commission, CMP Executive Chairman David Flanagan said Friday.

CMP is a subsidiary of Avangrid, based in Connecticut and owned in turn by Iberdrola, a multinational energy company based in Spain. In his letter, Berry accused CMP of favoring its far-flung investors over customers in Maine.

“Whether from Maine or Spain, Qatar or Canada, the investors whose companies hold the privilege of an anticompetitive monopoly in Maine must share in the sacrifices we are all making at this time,” he wrote.

Flanagan, the executive chairman, strongly disputed that assertion. He noted that CMP had already taken steps to help customers under financial pressure because of the pandemic, including suspending disconnections and late payment charges.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” he said in a letter to lawmakers Friday. “Please know CMP and Avangrid are not seeking immunity from the financial sacrifices demanded by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Flanagan noted that the PUC has ultimate decision-making power over how the utility recovers costs, and said CMP wasn’t seeking to recover the money immediately. He did not say how CMP may seek to recover the costs in the future, however.

“We are merely seeking authorization to track these costs for possible recovery at a later date, after the economic recovery from the pandemic has firmly taken hold and society is in a stronger financial position,” he wrote.

Starting in July, CMP customers will see an average increase of $2.50 on their bills, a rate hike that will cover the costs of repairs from storms in October and November 2019. The PUC authorized the rate change, which will be spread over three years to lessen the impact on customers.

