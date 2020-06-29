WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Louisa C. Nyhus, daughter of Philip Nyhus and Gail Carlson of Waterville, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science and Spanish on June 7 from Williams College, according to a news release from the college.

Nyhus and classmates officially became graduates of the college on that date. With the campus closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams has announced plans to invite the graduates to return in spring 2021 for a special Commencement celebration.

While enrolled at Williams, Nyhus participated in Ultimate Frisbee, Berkshire Symphony, and Ephoria (a capella).

Honors and prizes included graduating magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, Clare Boothe Luce Scholar.

